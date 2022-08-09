‘Everyone Has to Go!’ Dan Bongino Goes on Scorched Earth Tirade Demanding the FBI Be Dismantled

Fox News’ Dan Bongino demanded the FBI be gutted after the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

After railing against the FBI’s execution of a search warrant as “third world bullsh*t,” Bongino appeared Tuesday on Fox & Friends and proclaimed “you woke up in a different United States today.” Railing against the precedent set by the raid, Bongino declared “nobody is safe,” that the entire bureau is culpable for this “disgrace,” and that it needs to be purged in a mass wave of firings.

You do not live in a constitutional republic anymore, and anyone telling you that in the media is full of crap. And let me add one more thing: with all due respect, I don’t buy this rank and file crap either. Throw it right in the garbage. I don’t buy it one bit. I was a Secret Service agent, and I was the rank-and-file. Me. And you know what? I saw something I didn’t like, and I left. Every single person involved ‘oh I’m just doing my job.’ You are full of crap! Your job is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and you know damn well what you did last night was a disgrace! You used the flag as toilet paper last night! Don’t give me this rank and file crap! I don’t buy any of it! Every single person involved in this needs to be fired immediately. When President Trump hopefully runs again and takes the White House, every single person at the top of the DOJ and the FBI who cannot raise their right hand and pledge allegiance to the Constitution needs to be fired yesterday! And then when the Left starts whining and the media, fire 100 more the next day. Do not even let them breathe! Everyone has to go! You do not live in a constitutional republic anymore. There is no fixing this, only rebuilding it.

Bongino went on to reject the notion that the FBI conducted the raid to obtain the 15 boxes of reported classified documents Trump took with him when he left the White House. His remarks come as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called to “defund the FBI,” and Trump’s other allies have also gone off over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

