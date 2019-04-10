Ex-CIA Director Brennan: Bill Barr Sounded Like ‘A Personal Lawyer for Donald Trump Today’

CIA Director John Brennan criticized Attorney General Bill Barr for his comment about “spying” on the Trump campaign in 2016 during today’s big congressional hearing.

He defended the actions of U.S. intel agencies and told Chris Matthews, “I was very disappointed in what Attorney General Barr said today about spying when he was referring to the investigation that was predicated certainly and that the FBI was trying to understand exactly what the Russians were doing.”

“U.S. Intelligence agencies were spying against foreign adversaries so that we can understand the threat to our national security,” Brennan said. “But for the attorney general to imply or to say that there was spying domestically, he knows the language very well and he knows the terminology and he knows what it connotes, which is an extralegal activity taking place.”

Matthews asked if he considers Barr a toady who’s saying what Trump wants to hear.

Brennan said he had ‘higher expectations” for Barr and was not happy about how he “shaped the narrative” regarding the Mueller report.

He even said the testimony today was “very carefully nuanced as a way to try to support Donald Trump’s positions.”

“He acted more like a personal lawyer for Donald Trump today rather than the attorney general,” Brennan added.

