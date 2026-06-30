Fox’s John Roberts Admits Trump’s Demand to Change Birthright Citizenship Law Will Be ‘Uphill Challenge’

Donald Trump’s plan to press Congress for new birthright citizenship legislation is easier said than done, Fox News anchor John Roberts and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream agreed Tuesday, hours after SCOTUS upheld the Constitutionally-protected right to American citizenship for all who are born in the country.

Bream paraphrased a partial dissent published by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which might offer “a path that maybe is what the President and the White House are looking to. He says this—if Congress amends the federal statute that has to do with this or otherwise enacts a statute creating new exceptions along the lines of the executive order for children born to foreign citizens unlawfully or temporarily in the country, such a statute he says, as I see it would pass constitutional muster.” So maybe that’s the path the administration wants to pursue.”

“We see the Speaker [Mike Johnson] already told our [Chief Congressional Correspondent] Chad Pergram that they are going to try to get to work on something short of a Constitutional amendment, and see where they can get with that on the Hill,” Bream added. “We know how tight it is on the Hill. It’s going to be a challenge, I think, but the president is saying, let’s get after it.”

Roberts agreed before presenting a new question: why can’t the United States follow the example of other countries that have ended birthright citizenship?

“Probably will be an uphill challenge but there’s plenty of countries that used to have birthright citizenship and have restricted it,” he answered. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Those countries did so after determining birthright citizenship “was not to their benefit,” Bream said.

“You heard some really strong language in the dissent. Justice Alito saying this is a national security issue. Somebody could come here from a country that doesn’t like us, have a baby, take that child home and raise them to hate the U.S., and then they could freely come and go with a U.S. Passport and U.S. Citizenship and we couldn’t stop them under this decision. There’s a lot of concerns of what happens next.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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