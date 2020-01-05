Former Governor Pat McCrory (R- NC) accused Democrats today of engaging in attacks against President Donald Trump that sound like Iranian talking points.

On Meet the Press this morning, Chuck Todd showed previous comments from the president on the 2016 campaign trail speaking out against “the current strategy of toppling regimes with no plan for what to do the day after” and “endless war.”

Todd asked if Trump now “may end up in a war, whether he likes it or not.”

McCrory said Democrats have been engaging in hypocrisy and unfair attacks on the president:

“When the president killed a terrorist who was hiding behind the Iranian flag — but he was really a terrorist who was only 15 miles away from our embassy — he’s then called by Democratic leaders incompetent, unstable, act of war, terrorist. Just verbal attacks by our Democratic leaders. And that’s making him more weak because I think the Democrats at this point in time went too far in their rhetoric in making our country weaker in responding now to the Iranians’ possible counterattack.”

Todd asked, “Are you implying that the president overresponded here because of these Democratic attacks?”

“No, I’m saying the president when he did respond, now the Democrats have made these very personal attacks,” McCrory said.

He went on to say, “In fact they could almost be speaking points for the Iranian regime.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]