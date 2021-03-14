Fauci Reacts to ‘Disturbing’ Poll Showing Many Trump Supporters Won’t Get Vaccine: Separate Politics from ‘No-Brainer Public Health Things’

Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to new polling on vaccine hesitancy that showed a significant number of Trump supporters and Republican men are opposed to getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Chuck Todd spoke with Fauci on Meet the Press dnd asked him about the poll showing 47 percent of Trump voters said they would not be vaccinated.

“You have the PSA with all the former presidents, except one, President Trump, in there,” Todd said. “Do you think he needs to be enlisted here at all to get his voters to take this vaccine?”

“I hope he does,” Fauci said. “The numbers that you gave are so disturbing, how such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated, merely because of political considerations. It makes absolutely no sense.”

“We’ve got to dissociate political persuasion from common-sense, no-brainer public health things,” he continued. “The history of vaccinology has rescued us from smallpox, from polio, from measles, from all of the other diseases. What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that’s going to be life-saving for millions of people.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

