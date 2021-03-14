Fauci Says Trump Could Be Influential Part of Vaccine Push: His Supporters ‘Would Listen to Him’

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks it would be a big help if former President Donald Trump was out there pushing for more people to get vaccinated.

Chris Wallace brought up the vaccine hesitancy among Republicans — a stat Fauci is troubled by — and how Trump was not part of the PSA that featured every other living former president encouraging people to get vaccines.

Trump got vaccinated in January but it was not public knowledge until reports came out mere weeks ago. Trump made a comment at CPAC about how people should get their shots, but considering the hesitancy among his supporters, there have been calls for Trump to be more vocal.

So Wallace directly asked Fauci, “How much of a difference will it make if President Trump leads a campaign for the people who are most devoted to him to actually go out and get the vaccine?”

“It would make all the difference in the world,” Fauci said. “He’s a very widely popular person among Republicans. If he came out and said ‘go and get vaccinated, it’s really important for your health, the health of your family, and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him.”

He again expressed dismay at how vaccines have become such a political issue.

Wallace asked again why Trump wouldn’t be promoting that message to his supporters, especially considering how he was “largely responsible for the fact that we have all these vaccines available now” due to Operation Warp Speed.

Fauci agreed that Operation Warp Speed was successful and said it’s puzzling why Trump is not “out telling people to get vaccinated.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

