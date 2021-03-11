The Ad Council released a new ad featuring America’s former presidents and first ladies urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to help the country return to normal. The interesting thing though is that there were two very noticeable absences on the available roster of First Couples.

The commercial begins by explaining to viewers that millions of vaccines are already available, “and soon they’ll be available to everyone.”

“This vaccine means hope,” said former President Barack Obama. “It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

The ad goes on with George W. Bush and Bill Clinton talking about what they want to do once more people are vaccinated. The commercial also flashes pictures of the Obamas, the Bushes, the Clintons, and the Carters receiving their inoculations and delivering a combined message encouraging others to do the same.

We urge you to get vaccinated when its available to you. So roll up your sleeve and do your part. This is our shot, now it’s up to you.

The ad is part of a series of videos the Ad Council is releasing for their campaign to answer questions about the coronavirus and provide guidance for public safety. It features every living former president and first lady except, of course, for Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The coronavirus pandemic dominated Trump’s final year in office, and his management of the crisis was a factor in his loss to President Joe Biden. The Ad Council’s spot comes weeks after it was reported that the Trumps were vaccinated without informing the public, which raised questions about why they kept it a secret.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]