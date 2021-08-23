Fauci Says US Could ‘Get Some Good Control’ on Pandemic by Spring 2022 If ‘Overwhelming Majority’ of Unvaccinated People Get the Shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday night that the United States could be in a much better place by spring 2022 if an overwhelming number of people who are not vaccinated get the shot soon.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper started by asking Fauci about comments he made to NPR earlier that the U.S. could get better control of the virus by fall 2022 if more people are vaccinated.

Fauci clarified he meant next spring, not next fall.

In the conversation with Mary Louise Kelly, she was saying when do I think we’re going to start to get some control. I said if we can get through this winter and get really the overwhelming majority of the 90 million people who have not been vaccinated vaccinated, I hope we could start to get some good control in the spring of 2022. I didn’t mean the fall. I misspoke.

He emphasized that it’s also important to get people who already had covid vaccinated, reiterating that “we can get a degree of overall blanket protection of the community that as we get into the early part of 2022… we could start getting back to a degree of normality.”

The one caveat he added is that “there’s no guarantee because it’s up to us.”

“If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things. So it’s within our power to get this under control.”

