Fauci Un-Cancels Christmas: ‘You Can Enjoy the Holidays’ If You’re Vaccinated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Anthony Fauci assessed that Americans across the country can enjoy the upcoming holiday season as long as they and everyone around them is vaccinated.

Fauci joined Martha Raddatz on ABC’s This Week to provide an update on the ongoing national effort to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. She concluded by asking if he would give out Halloween candy this year, and what public safety guidelines he recommends for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I believe strongly, particularly in the vaccinate people,” Fauci answered. He acknowledged that young children are still not eligible to receive Covid vaccines yet, but “If you’re vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated…You can enjoy the holidays.”

You can enjoy Halloween, trick-or-treating, and certainly Thanksgiving with your family, and Christmas with your family. That’s one of the reasons why we emphasize it’s so important to get vaccinated, not only for your own safety, but for your family, but also for the good of your community to keep the level of infection down. When you do that, there is no reason at all why you can’t enjoy the holidays in a family way, the way we traditionally done it all along.

Fauci’s comments come after a recent interview he did where he said it was too soon to tell if holiday gatherings would be a good idea this year. Fauci’s detractors accused him of trying to cancel the holidays, and he slammed the “disinformation” surrounding his words as he explained how he was taken out of context at the time.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com