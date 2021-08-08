Fauci ‘Very Concerned’ Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Could Cause Covid-19 Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he’s concerned about a surge in covid-19 cases due to the big Sturgis rally in South Dakota.

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off on Friday, and Todd asked Fauci about concerns of it leading to covid-19 spreading, bringing up an outbreak linked to last year’s really.

“What do you expect this rally to do to that part of the country?”

Fauci said he’s “very concerned” that “we’re going to see another surge related to that rally.”

“It’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do, they want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family, and everyone else, that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” he told Todd.

“Let’s get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on. I mean, something bad is going on, we’ve got to realize that,” Fauci added.

You can watch above, via NBC.

