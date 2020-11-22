Public health officials have been encouraging Americans to rethink their plans for Thanksgiving to reduce covid transmission, something Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about on CBS Sunday morning.

On Face the Nation, Fauci spoke with Margaret Brennan about the record number of cases and hospitalizations facing the United States right now, noting it’s not just elderly people who are being hospitalized.

“We’re in a very, very difficult situation at all levels,” he said. “So I think, I would hope, that the people who are pushing back on the recommendations for mitigation measures just look at the numbers, look at the facts. They’re staring us right in the face.”

He emphasized they’re not talking about another nationwide lockdown, just simple mitigation measures like universal mask-wearing and avoiding crowds, particularly indoors.

Fauci did offer some hope and say that “help is on the way,” but said people can’t get complacent with “covid fatigue” and flout common-sense guidelines.

Brennan brought up how millions and millions of Americans are ignoring those guidelines to travel for Thanksgiving. She asked, “What is riskier, the plane or the crowd?”

Fauci said it’s being in crowds that’s a bigger problem, and again warned that the last thing the country needs is “another spike in cases” heading into December and around Christmastime.

You can watch above, via CBS.

