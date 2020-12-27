Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that a coronavirus surge throughout America is a likely possibility following the holiday season.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Fauci was asked if he agrees with Joe Biden when the president-elect recently warned that the pandemic remains a threat to many around the country. Fauci said he did agree, explaining “we very well might see a post-seasonal [surge] in the sense of Christmas/New Year’s.”

“I’ve described it as a surge upon a surge,” Fauci continued, “because if you look at the slope, the incline of cases as we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon to be early winter, it is really quite troubling.”

The interview went on with Fauci outlining his concerns about the spread of covid in light of the record-breaking levels of travel the country has seen lately despite the CDC’s urging against holiday travels. When asked for his prediction about how that might result in a post-Christmas surge, Fauci outlined the dangers of traveling during a pandemic and how it leads to wider spread.

“Those are the things that naturally happen and as much as we advise against it, nonetheless it happens,” he said.

