FBI Trump Raid Affidavit ‘Not Nearly As Redacted’ As Expected Says Fox News Correspondent, Probable Cause Laid Out

A magistrate judge in Florida unsealed the Department of Justice’s affidavit on Friday related to the probable cause which resulted in the FBI receiving a warrant to raid former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on August 8th looking for classified documents.

“We are getting our first look at the redacted version of the affidavit connected to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. David Spunt is live at the Justice Department with more,” said Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former press secretary, during Fox News’s Outnumbered.

“This affidavit released is 38 pages long and not nearly as redacted as some thought it may be. There are 38 pages, as I say. It talks about the introduction and agent background. I’m going through and you can see right here that this explains — and I have not had a chance to look at this because the site was crashing at this came down,” Spunt began, adding:

We can see a little bit about why — and I want to read the probable cause section right here. This is the reasoning the judge signed off on the search warrant. Right here is the probable cause section and it says, ‘February 9th, 2022, the special agent in charge of the Inspector General’s national archives that were referred to DOJ and specifically talks about some of the communications between the Trump team down at Mar-a-Lago and the national archives up here in Washington, D.C.

“Remember, it was in January 2022 earlier this year that the Trump team in Florida returned some 15 boxes of material back to the national archives after a request,” Spunt added.

The affidavit also notes that the FBI had probable cause to believe evidence of “obstruction” might be found at Mar-a-Lago:

Further, there is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified NDI or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the PREMISES. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the PREMISES.

“So, I will go through this I will make some notes. I will come back when I have a little bit more, but I don’t want to show where everybody that are pages and big chunks of redacted as we expected,” Spunt then added, noting, “Department of Justice did not want to release this document, but ultimately complied with a court order to do so.”

