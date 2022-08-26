Former President Donald Trump preemptively attacked the Justice Department as “hacks and thugs” on the morning a redacted affidavit outlining the probable cause for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant gets released.

Trump took to TruthSocial to blast the DOJ and the FBI, calling them “political Hacks and Thugs” who “had no right under the Presidential Records Act to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including Passports and privileged documents.”

Trump’s claim here is dubious — as it appears the DOJ had every right to conduct a search of his home, where they reportedly retrieved more than 300 classified documents.

“They even broke into my safe with a safecracker – Can you believe?” Trump added. “This Act was created for a very good reason, and it works. We are right now living in a Lawless Country that just so happens to be, also, a Failing Nation!”

The search warrant came after Trump’s team signed a legal document stating that there were no more classified documents at his Palm Beach manse.

The National Archives had even told the former president that they sent previously obtained classified documents to the FBI to determine whether he was criminally liable. Nonetheless, he persisted — in reportedly keeping more top secret documents in a first-floor storage room.

A redacted version of the affidavit will be released by noon on Friday. Trump’s rant, like the one he produced on TruthSocial the day before, suggests that he may be in meltdown mode.

