Daily Show Correspondent Struggles as MAGA Supporters Jump Through Hoops to Defend Trump’s Jesus Picture: ‘Do Doctors Traditionally Have Magic Hands?’

Jordan Klepper, a correspondent for The Daily Show, struggled through a series of interviews with MAGA supporters on Tuesday as they jumped through hoops to defend President Donald Trump’s image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

“I can see a lot of people being offended by Trump. Trump’s not perfect,” said one woman after Klepper brought up the president’s controversial Jesus post.

After Klepper replied, “He’s not perfect, he’s just literally breaking the very first commandment,” the woman shrugged.

Another Trump supporter – who wore a T-shirt that read, “Jesus is My Savior, Trump is My President” – told Klepper, “I don’t think Trump thinks he’s Jesus or anything like that. I think he posted it thinking it was a beautiful picture.”

“He posted it because he thought he looked like a doctor,” noted Klepper, referencing the president’s explanation for the post, to which the woman replied, “I see a healer. He’s here to heal the sick. He’s beautiful. He looks like a doctor. Look, he’s got his magic hands.”

After Klepper asked, “Do doctors traditionally have magic hands?” another Trump supporter argued, “To you and I, they do. Do you know how to carve somebody up in the stomach and cure whatever, if they have like an intestinal ailment? Can you do that?”

“I’m poor with the scalpel, you’re correct,” Klepper acknowledged.

Klepper also interviewed a Trump supporter about the president’s public feud with Pope Leo XIV – an interview that left The Daily Show correspondent scratching his head:

Supporter: Pope needs to stay– just stay religion. Keep politics out. Klepper: Pope should stay out of politics? Supporter: I believe so, yeah. Klepper: Should politics stay out of religion? Supporter: Uh, yeah. Klepper: Should there be the Ten Commandments in schools? Supporter: Yes. There should be pledge of allegiance in school, there should be– Klepper: Prayer? Supporter: There should be prayer. Klepper: But going back to that whole thing about, “pope, stay away from politics; politics, stay away from religion; Ten Commandments, put it in school.” Are you seeing what I’m seeing? Supporter: Yes, I know what you’re saying. Klepper: It makes me feel crazy.

Watch above via The Daily Show.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!