‘F*CK GREG ABBOTT’: MSNBC Panel Seemingly Unaware Man in B-Roll Footage Donning Vulgar T-Shirt

A panel on MSNBC’s The Last Word was seemingly unaware Friday a man in the background of one of its shots was wearing a T-shirt that said “FUCK GREG ABBOTT.”

Greg Abbott is the governor of Texas.

Guest host Alicia Menendez, who was filling in for Lawrence O’Donnell, welcomed Maria Teresa Kumar, Ana Marie Cox and Joyce Vance for a conversation about the potential Roe v. Wade might be overturned.

The quartet discussed a leaked draft memo written by Justice Samuel Alito that implies the Supreme Court is poised to overturn longstanding precedent about abortion rights.

Menendez asked Kumar if progressive activists will let Republicans outlaw abortion, without a fight.

“Absolutely not,” Kumar said. “I think we forget that one of the things we were able to do the day after President Obama was sworn into office, we had the Women’s March. It wasn’t just in the United States, it was global, and it wasn’t just blue states, it was in red ruby states.

As the conversation continued, b-roll footage of pro-choice protestors played. In it, a man holding a sign reading, “Abortion Saves Lives” was donning a shirt that offered a moment of levity to the segment – at least for eagle-eyed viewers.

As Kumar spoke, and the man’s “FUCK GREG ABBOTT” shirt stole the moment from her.

Kumar kept talking, and the show went on without a mention of the man – or his apparent dislike for Texas’ conservative governor.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

