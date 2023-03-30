Fired Fox News Producer Breaks Silence on NBC News: ‘I Was Bullied, Intimidated and Coerced’

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg described how the network’s lawyers allegedly coerced her testimony — in what was her first time publicly speaking about her lawsuits against Fox.

Grossberg gave an interview to NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden after mounting bombshell claims against her former employer. Grossberg’s lawsuits include accusations of sexual harassment, anti-Semitism, and misogyny amongst her ex-colleagues. She also claims that Fox’s lawyers instructed her to give misleading testimony while the network is being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems.

NBC News previewed a portion of the interview where Grossberg elaborated on her claim that Fox set her up to take the blame for the 2020 election conspiracy theories they gave air to.

“I realized that the answers that they wanted me to say were putting me in a very vulnerable position to be the company scapegoat,” she said. “I knew I was bullied, intimidated and coerced into saying that just to keep my job and stay at the company. And the question a lot of people would have is, ‘why would you do that?’”

Answering her own question, Grossberg explained “I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills. It seemed like the safer decision for me at the time.”

A Fox News spokesperson pushed back on Grossberg’s claim of lawyers managing her testimony, telling Mediaite in a statement: “The assertion that Ms. Grossberg was coached or intimidated into being dishonest during her Dominion deposition is patently false. We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”

The spokesperson also addressed Grossberg’s termination from Fox after filing her lawsuits.

Like most organizations, Fox News Media’s attorneys engage in privileged communications with our employees as necessary to provide legal advice. Our attorneys advised Ms. Grossberg that, while she was free to file whatever legal claims she wished, she was in possession of our privileged information and was not authorized to disclose it publicly. We were clear that if she violated our instructions, Fox would take appropriate action including termination. Ms. Grossberg ignored these communications and chose to file her complaint without taking any steps to protect those portions containing Fox’s privileged information.

The interview will air in full on Thursday’s NBC Nightly News.

Watch the preview above.

