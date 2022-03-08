Fires Set Across New York City’s Central Park By ‘Emotionally Disturbed Person’

An arsonist allegedly started multiple fires across the west side of Central Park in New York City on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Smoke was reported billowing from the park in the afternoon on social media.

Breaking: Up to 10 small fires broke out in Central Park in Manhattan on Tuesday. NBC reports that the fires were caused by arson. pic.twitter.com/CHpQPJCoS6 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 8, 2022

Central Park is literally on fire pic.twitter.com/8mCrFqjEGx — Dr Skye Cleary (@Skye_Cleary) March 8, 2022

Several fire crews showed up to battle the blazes.

WCBS reported fires popped up between 106th and 108th streets. Small brush blazes were also found near Lasker Rink.

“The NYPD said witnesses reported a man intentionally setting off several brush fires, the network’s Kevin Rincon reported. “City Councilwoman Gale Brewer, who represents the Upper West Side, said the situation was brought under control, adding an emotionally disturbed person is believed to be responsible for the fires.”

Rincon shared video of firefighters battling one of the blazes in a wooded area:

FDNY responding to multiple brush fires inside Central Park. pic.twitter.com/txnWVSlsAe — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) March 8, 2022

One witness told the reporter that although the blazes were small, they were still hazardous.

“The person setting it probably thinks they are not doing anything big, but look, five trucks, dozens of firemen pulled out of their houses. You know, if something else catches fire around here … we’re all at risk when they do these sort of things,” that person stated.

Arson has not yet been confirmed. FDNY and NYPD investigators are working to find the source of the fires.

Watch above, via WCBS.

