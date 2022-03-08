A Tragic Image, A Battle Royale, A Harrowing Report | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Photojournalist Lynsey Addario

Photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Lynsey Addario explained to CBS News why she took a photo of four civilians, including two small children, after they were killed by Russian forces on Sunday.

The New York Times printed the shocking front page image on Monday, which was taken in the city of Irpin, Ukraine.

The image showed the four civilians immediately after they were killed by as they attempted to cross a bridge to enter Kyiv.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell spoke with Addario on Monday about the image, and the emotions she experienced while taking it.

“I went forward and found a place sort of behind a wall and started photographing, and, in fact, within minutes, a series of mortars fell increasingly closer and closer to our position, until one landed about 30 feet from where I was standing, and it killed a mother and her two children,” she said.

O’Donnell noted the image is “proof of civilians being targeted” by Russian troops.

She asked, “What did you make of when you saw this family up close?”

Addario explained she thought of her own children as she documented the tragedy.

“I mean, I’m a mother, and, you know, I–when I’m working, I try to stay very focused, I try to keep sort of the camera to my eyes, she said. “When we were told that we could run across the street by our security advisor, I ran and I saw this family splayed out, and I saw these little moon boots and puffy coat, and I just thought of my own children.”

“It’s disrespectful to take a photo, but I have to take a photo. This is a war crime,” she said.

It’s a moving account, and a stunning, terrible, tragic photo. An historic photo.

Addario wins because she’s right. It is disrespectful. It is unfair. But it was important to do, and she took that task and let the world see the abominations taking place.