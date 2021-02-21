Former Congressman Will Hurd (R- TX) said on Meet the Press Sunday that Donald Trump should have “very little” of a role in the future of the Republican party.

Hurd and Chuck Todd opened the interview talking about the winter storm devastating Texas and the ongoing need for aid for many, many people in the state.

At one point Todd asked Hurd, “What role should former President Trump have in the future of the Republican party? Or should he not have a role?”

“I think very little, if none at all,” Hurd said.

He pointed out that Trump “lost the House, the Senate, the White House in four years” and that “the last person to do that was Herbert Hoover.”

Hurd said Republicans clearly outperformed Trump, since the party made gains in the House, and argued they have an opportunity to take back the House in 2022:

“We should do it based on our principles. We should do that by talking to those folks that don’t believe in defunding the police, that don’t believe in open borders. We have an opportunity. But we can’t do that if we’re talking about, you know, lies of an election that went wrong, or, you know, succumbing to conspiracy theories.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

