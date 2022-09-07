Former Attorney General Bill Barr Says DOJ is ‘Very Close’ to Having Enough Evidence to Indict Trump

The way former Attorney General Bill Barr sees it, Donald Trump is “very close” to being indicted for illegally possessing the classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago.

Barr spoke to Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Wednesday’s edition of America’s Newsroom, where he reiterated his disagreement with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling for a special master review of what the FBI confiscated when they executed their search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

“There is no scenario legally under which the president gets to keep the government documents, whether its classified or unclassified,” Barr said. “If it deals with government stuff, it goes back to the government.”

Barr went on to explain that FBI agents could have seized Trump’s passports and personal materials if they were stored with the classified documents, which could be kept as evidence of how those documents were managed. After saying he hopes the special master appointment is overruled and appealed, Barr was asked how he thinks the Mar-a-Lago saga will end.

“As I’ve said all along there are two questions,” Barr said. “Will the government be able to make out a technical case, will they have evidence, by which, that they could indict somebody on, including him? That’s the first question, and I think they are getting very close to that point, frankly.”

Barr said the second question is “Do you indict a former president? What will that do to the country? What kind of precedent will it set? Will the people really understand that this is not failing to return a library book? That this was serious?”

“You have to worry about those things, and I hope that those kinds of factors will incline the administration not to indict him, because I don’t want to see him indicted. He’s a former president,” Barr said. “But I also think they will be under a lot of pressure to indict him because…if anyone else would’ve gotten indicted, why not indict him?”

Watch above via Fox News.

