Mark Cuban Lashes Out at Elizabeth Warren for Going After Billionaires: ‘Screw You … You’re Everything Wrong with Politics’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is “everything wrong with politics,” billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban proclaimed.

During a chat with Kara Swisher at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles, Cuban discussed taxes and calls for higher taxes on billionaires and higher earners from Democrats. While Cuban described paying taxes as a patriotic act, he dismissed Warren and others are simply trying to “soak the rich” with their tax proposals.

“I don’t mind being taxed more. I wrote a blog 20 years ago saying it’s the most patriotic thing you can do after military service, is pay your taxes because that’s what allows everybody to live and to prosper,” Cuban said. “But the idea of just ‘Soak the rich, billionaire tears, billionaire tears fill that cup’ — screw you, Elizabeth Warren, you’re everything wrong with politics.”

During the Los Angeles event, Cuban also called for people to move away from the two party system, even recommending women start their own party, though presumably with differing ideologies from Warren.

“I think now, especially after Roe, women are stepping up. You know, why don’t you start a political party and have nothing but women?” he said. We have so much power, so much strength, so much momentum with women. You don’t need guys who look like me by a long-shot.

Warren often accuses billionaires of not paying their fair share in taxes and previously introduced a proposal for an “ultra-millionaire tax,” which would increase taxes for households with net worths greater than $50 million.

Warren has specifically targeted Cuban and other well-known billionaires in past remarks. In October 2021, the senator claimed the tax laws are currently written to benefit Cuban and his billionaire “buddies.”

“We need to change the laws so they’re not written for Mark Cuban and his buddies,” she said at the time.

Watch above via CNBC

