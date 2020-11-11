Andy Card, a former chief of staff to President George W. Bush, said Wednesday it was “critical” that President Donald Trump work with Joe Biden to prepare him for the presidency, even if Trump is still contesting that outcome.

In an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, Card — who led the Bush White House from 2001-06 — invoked the 9/11 attacks in making his point, noting that Bush experienced a delay before he began receiving daily intelligence briefings as a result of the contentious 2000 election and recount in Florida. The 9/11 Commission, Card noted, “cited that delay as something that possibly impacted, or made it more difficult, for George W. Bush to meet all of his responsibilities in the early days of his presidency because the transition didn’t get the benefit of knowing what was going on in government, or intelligence communities, or what could be done.”

Referencing a Tuesday op-ed he authored on the topic with John Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, Card said, “John Podesta and I both recognized that this election is very different from the one in 2000. But this election — we still have real needs that must be addressed. The pandemic [is] number one. That is attacking us right now. It would be best if both the president and … Biden would have the benefit of everything we know about the pandemic, and the infrastructure we have to support it, to be be ready for day one.”

Card added that he was not opposed to Republican efforts to overturn election results in a number of states, but said he believed Biden should be prepared should those efforts fail.

“I’m saying that the process of transitioning and preparing Joe Biden to be president even if he may not be president is critically important at this time,” Card said. “Because of the uncertainty in the world … and reality of the pandemic. So we feel strongly that there should be a preparation given to the Biden team should he be the winner — not if he’s going to be the winner, but should he be the winner — make sure he’s prepared on day one.”

Watch above via Fox News.

