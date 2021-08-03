Former DC Police Chief Directly Connects Insurrection-Denying Republicans With Capitol Police Suicides

Charles Ramsey is the former Chief of the Washington DC police, so he spoke with experience and authority when he made a direct link between four suicide deaths of Capitol Police officers who fought on January 6th, with the elected officials who have denied that deadly event was as bad as it was.

On Monday, reports surfaced that two police officers took their own lives in July. According to his mom and the Metropolitan Police Department, Kyle DeFreytag, 26, was found dead on July 10. Gunther Hashida also followed Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood as police officers who died by suicide after the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump — which sought to prevent the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

Despite hundreds of hours of damning video footage that shows Trump supporters beating Capitol Police officers with objects such as flag poles, shields, and other heavy objects, several Republican politicians dismissed the claims of a violent insurrection. Rep. Andrew Clyde likened it to a tourist visit to the Capitol building.

“There was an undisciplined mob. And there were some who committed acts of vandalism. But let me be clear: There was no insurrection. And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bald-faced lie,” Clyde said during a Congressional hearing, before saying, “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Images later emerged of Rep. Clyde barricading the doors of the House chamber in fear that the angry mob would trespass and do serious harm. For the record, Clyde was just one of many elected Republicans who have dismissed the attack on January 6th, though the most vocal politician spreading that false narrative is former President Trump.

Ramsey appeared Tuesday morning on CNN’s New Day, and Brianna Keilar wondered how Congress dealing with the events of January 6th had affected the Capitol Police.

“They want to know if Congress is taking seriously what happened to them on January 6th,” she noted. “Does that contribute to the trauma, the fact that some lawmakers are whitewashing the events?”

“Sure it does, and it’s not just for the Capitol Police, although, you know, the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police were there in the literal battle that was taking place there, but for police officers across the country,” Ramsey replied.

“When you hear our elected officials, people that you should really look up to start to try to spin a story of something as serious as what took place on January 6th and try to make it into something that never happened, it was just like a regular tourist event,” he continued. “We all know that’s not true. The same people saying that were barricading doors and hiding in the basement of the visitors center at that particular point in time.”

He then connected that sort of rhetoric to the mental health of the Capitol Police officers who survived that day, but many with scars of PTSD.

“But to hear them say that is not only disrespectful, it does create additional trauma,” he noted. “And every time you look at those videos, and you get a chance to see from different perspectives, just how violent it was, and you think to yourself, I’m just lucky I didn’t get seriously injured or killed during that period of time, all of that stuff adds up over time.”

Four Capitol Police officers gave emotional testimony during a House Select Committee hearing last week, which largely elicited anger and empathy for the cops who fought so bravely on that day. Fox News prime time hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, however, saw fit to mock and ridicule these officers.

Watch above via CNN.

