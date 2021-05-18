Rep. Andrew Clyde attracted attention last week during a Congressional Oversight Hearing that focused on the insurrection of Trump supporters that occurred at the nation’s Capitol on January 6th. Rep. Clyde curiously compared the behavior of rioters to that of “normal” tourists in a manner that belied reasonable and conventional wisdom.

Well, turns out that Rep. Clyde did not behave like the insurrectionists were tourists on that fateful day, as a DC photographer for Roll Call named Tom Williams released an image of the Republican House member helping his colleagues barricade a Congressional office. Williams appeared on CNN’s New Day to discuss that day and the image in question.

“Let’s be honest with the American people,” Clyde said during the Hearing. “It was not an insurrection. And we cannot call it that and be truthful.” The Georgia congressman then read several dictionary definitions of the word insurrection — under the apparent belief that they bolstered his argument.

The Georgia congressman went on to compare the rioters to ordinary tourists. “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” Clyde said.

But videos from the Capitol on Jan. 6 show violent assaults on officers by an organized group of people whose stated intentions were to overthrow the election and keep former President Donald Trump in office. “There was an undisciplined mob. And there were some who committed acts of vandalism. But let me be clear: There was no insurrection. And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bald-faced lie.”

Watch above via CNN.

