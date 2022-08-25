Former Deadbeat Stephen Moore Tells Student Borrowers: ‘If You’re Not Paying Your Debts, You’re a Deadbeat’

Economist and frequent Fox News guest Stephen Moore railed against student loan forgiveness, saying people who don’t pay their debts are deadbeats.

Moore was nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve board in 2019. However, he withdrew after it was reported he’d been held in contempt of court for failing to pay his ex-wife more than $300,000 as part of a divorce settlement that included money for child support.

Appearing on Thursday’s Hannity guest-hosted by Pete Hegseth, Moore slammed President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower making less than $125,000. Biden’s announcement has provoked outrage on the right, which sees the move as an undeserved giveaway.

“What this bill [sic] essentially would do is [give] $300 billion to people who have college degrees, from people who don’t have college degrees,” Moore said. “I mean, how in the world is that fair?”

The economist went on to explain that people who don’t pay their debts are deadbeats.

“This isn’t what America’s about,” he continued. “You play by the rules and you get rewarded. If you’re not paying your debts, you’re a deadbeat. I mean, that’s the term.”

In 2019, the Guardian cited court documents showing Moore “was reprimanded by a judge in November 2012 for failing to pay Allison Moore more than $300,000 in spousal support, child support and money owed under their divorce settlement.”

After continued delinquency, the judge order Moore to sell his house so he could pay what he owed, according to filings reviewed by the Guardian. Before a sale could happen, Moore paid his ex-wife about two-thirds of what he owed her and the sale was halted.

Moore ultimately withdrew himself from consideration to serve at the Fed.

Watch above via Fox News.

