‘I Didn’t Have to Take Out a Loan’: Jeanine Pirro Bashes Student Debt Relief While Explaining Her Family Paid All Her Tuition Bills

Co-hosts of The Five reacted derisively to President Joe Biden’s announcement he is canceling between $10,000 and $20,000 of student loan debt per borrower.

Individuals making less than $125,000 a year and married individuals making less than $250,000 a year filing with their spouses are eligible for the debt relief.

Jeanine Pirro called the move “a giveaway,” and while doing so noted she did not need to borrow to pay for school because her family footed the bill for it.

“This is a giveaway way to a group of people the president needs to get elected,” Pirro began. “The sad part is there’s no talk of responsibility, no talk about contract law, the fact that you went in and you said you wanted to borrow money, you signed on the dotted line, you agreed to pay.”

Pirro said it’s contradictory for Biden to brag about the economy while also insisting borrowers need relief.

“And yet they’re saying, ‘Look, if you’re from a household of up to $250,000 we’ll give you 10 or $20,000 if you can’t pay back your student loans.'”

The former judge went on to say the policy is part of “a socialist state” before explaining she feels terribly for people who have repaid their loans in full:

My heart bleeds for the people who actually went out and paid for their loans, who went without things, whose families said, “I’m sorry, we can’t afford to pay for your loans.” Look, my family paid for my education. I’m sure they had better things to do with their money. I didn’t have to take out a loan because they paid for it. But they worked hard for their money.

Pirro concluded, “This is a giveaway and it’s disgusting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com