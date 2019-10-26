Former NBC host Linda Vester penned an op-ed criticizing NBC News over its handling of sexual harassment allegations, arguing its promise to release people from NDAs only raises more questions.

Writing for The Daily Beast, Vester said NBC announcing it will end non-disclosure agreements for any former employees who feel they cannot speak candidly about sexual harassment is “only opening the floodgates to more questions.”

“Why is NBC making victims, who have already endured trauma, come crawling on their hands and knees to ask the company to release them from confidentiality agreements? Play out the scenario: a woman with no representation or money calls the company and asks, “Will you let me speak?” NBC then tells her to cough up all the information she has. Then what happens? Does the company just say, “You’re free to talk”? Or do they retain the right to deny her — or stipulate that she can talk about x but not about y? This seems to be evidence that the company is re-traumatizing victims and still trying to keep them under its thumb. How many women are really likely to volunteer for this cattle call? If NBC genuinely wants to root out the harassment and cover-up problem, it should issue a blanket statement automatically allowing everyone with a secret agreement of any type involving NBC/MSNBC to speak freely and publicly about harassment, retaliation, and tangential gender-based issues. Importantly, the statement should release ALL current and former employees AS WELL AS individuals related to them. Because there are people still inside the company, not just former staffers, who need and want to speak.”

Vester, also a former Fox News personality, founded the Silence Breakers Alliance, which funds nonprofit organizations that are working toward ending sexual harassment in the workplace.

NBC’s announcement came as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow brought journalist Ronan Farrow on her show to talk about his book, which accused NBC management of working to silence his reporting on Harvey Weinstein.

