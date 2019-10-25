Ronan Farrow sat down with Rachel Maddow tonight for his first interview on MSNBC since his book Catch and Kill came out.

Farrow’s appearance on Maddow’s program is, of course, notable because of the disturbing allegations Farrow details in his book about how executives at NBC tried to kill his Harvey Weinstein reporting. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has disputed his reporting.

Maddow prefaced the interview laying out what Farrow reports in his book about NBC, pertaining to both Weinstein and Matt Lauer, calling out her own network and presenting viewers with answers to questions she posed.

She reported on a statement she received from NBCUniversal saying the following:

“Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or non-disparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”

Maddow began her interview with Farrow with this news. Farrow said, “It is new, and NBC executives deserve praise for that.”

He continued to say that he’s spoken to women who feel agony that they’re constrained by what they can say.

