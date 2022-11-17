Former Obama Adviser Tells CNN Planned GOP House Probes Into Biden Will Backfire: ‘They are Going to Strengthen Him’

A longtime adviser to former President Barack Obama said House Republicans will “overreach” in their vows to investigate the Biden family, and predicted the plan would backfire.

Stephanie Cutter told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday’s The Lead President Joe Biden will come out on the other side in better shape politically.

Keilar rattled off a list of persons or entities a GOP House with a majority will likely probe in the coming year. The list included the Biden family’s finances and business dealings, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and ongoing Justice Department investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Cutter dismissed the expected probes.

“They are going try to weaken Biden with these investigations, but what is going to end up happening is that they are going to strengthen him, and overreach and talk about things that people don’t really care about,” Cutter said.

Cutter added the GOP’s message ahead of the midterms, which partially included a vow to put Biden and other Democrats under the microscope, were one reason the party experienced a midterm “trickle,” rather than a wave.

“I would be shocked if something real is uncovered here, and particularly on President Biden and his family,” she concluded.

The New York Times reported Thursday that with the House majority secured, Republicans intend to use their power to take a deep dive into the Biden family:

Hours after winning control of the House, Republicans began laying out plans on Thursday for investigations of President Biden, his administration and his family, and were met with promises of a multimillion-dollar counteroffensive from a network of groups allied with Democrats. On Capitol Hill, the incoming Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Representative James R. Comer of Kentucky, said the panel would focus on trying to link Mr. Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, continuing an effort begun in 2018 that never established the elder Biden’s complicity in any wrongdoing but led to former President Donald J. Trump’s first impeachment.

