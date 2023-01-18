George Santos’ former roommate claimed the embattled New York Republican representative used one of his fake names in the hope of appealing to Jewish donors he believed would then give more money to his questionable charity projects.

Gregory Morey-Parker joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night, and he talked about how he knew Santos as Anthony Devolder when they lived together. Devolder has been revealed as an alias Santos used in the past, which adds to the ever-expanding list of reasons why Santos remains under scrutiny over his fabricated life story and the investigations into his finances.

Before Morey-Parker claimed Santos stole his Burberry scarf, he told Cooper that he also saw Santos go by the name of Anthony Zabrovsky. When asked why he used this alias, Morey-Parker said, “He used Zabrovsky for his Friends of Pets United, his GoFundMe.”

“He would say ‘Oh, well, the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew,'” said Morey-Parker, “so that is the name he used for his GoFundMes.”

Morey-Parker went on from there by referring to a new report claiming Santos stole $3,000 in donations that his pet charity raised to help a veteran’s service dog. The dog needed surgery to have a life-threatening tumor removed, but even though the GoFundMe reached its goal, the surgery never happened and the dog wound up dying. Santos has denied allegations of pocketing the cash.

Santos’ claim to a Jewish-sounding last name to get more money from Jewish donors comes amid outrage he has received already for his fabricated claims of Jewish ancestry. The congressman falsely claimed that his mother was Jewish, and that his grandparents changed their last name from Zabrovsky in order to conceal their heritage as they escaped the Nazis during World War II.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com