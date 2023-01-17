‘He’s Wearing the Scarf?!’ Anderson Cooper Stunned by Guest Claiming George Santos Stole His Scarf and Wore It to ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally

Anderson Cooper was stunned on the air Tuesday to learn Rep. George Santos (R-NY) allegedly stole a scarf and wore it to a Jan. 5, 2021 rally to protest the 2020 election results.

A man who once lived with the lawmaker whose lies have captivated cable news claimed this week Santos made off with his Burberry scarf. Patch reported:

Two former Santos roommates, Gregory Morey-Parker and Yasser Rabello, told Patch they suspect Santos, 34, stole a Burberry scarf from Morey-Parker when Morey-Parker rented space from Santos in a Queens apartment he shared with his family. […] Morey-Parker said he was “100 percent” certain the scarf was his when he saw video footage of Santos at the 2021 rally in Washington, D.C. A friend gifted it to him as he visited Santos, he remembered, and his missing scarf’s color was “lighter than regular camel check.”

Footage of Santos speaking at the rally shows a similar scarf. At the rally, Santos said his 2020 New York House race had just been stolen in the same manner he alleged then-President Donald Trump’s had been.

On AC360 Tuesday, Morey-Parker told the host the scarf Santos was wearing at the time was once his.

“The main thing that really kind of irked me was when I went to visit him in his home in 2018, I came for a few days and when I got back to Boston, I noticed a Burberry shirt and scarf were missing,” Morey-Parker told Cooper. The man said he frequently loses things. but the scarf was priceless to him.

As CNN aired a clip of Santos speaking at the rally, the scarf was visible.

“I understand he was actually wearing something he took from you at a pre-January 6th rally in Washington?” Cooper asked.

“Yes,” Morey-Parker said. “If you can believe this.”

“Wait a minute – he’s wearing the scarf?!” a stunned Cooper said.

“A stolen scarf to a steal-the-election rally,” Morey-Parker replied, referring to Trump’s efforts to “stop the steal.”

“You have to love the irony,” Morey-Parker concluded. “And the audacity, quite frankly.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com