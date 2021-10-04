Former Trump Official Warns of ‘Revenge’ and ‘Draconian Policies’ if He Wins Back White House

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham warned that if Donald Trump ever regains the White House, the former president’s agenda will be devoted to “revenge” and “draconian policies.”

Grisham spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Monday, where the conversation focused on the unflattering Trump admin revelations she provides in her upcoming memoir: I’ll Take Your Questions Now. As Grisham spoke of her regret about working for Trump, she said her regrets were underlined by how she has seen “so many people push the false election narrative.”

“I now want to, in whatever way I can, educate the public about the behaviors within the White House,” Grisham said, “because it does look like he’s going to run in 2024.”

Grisham went on to say she didn’t think Trump would run again at first, “but I’m starting to believe he will.” She based her thoughts on Trump’s continued popularity within the GOP, plus the former president’s “revenge tour” against Republicans who voted to impeach him or refused to go along with his 2020 election lies.

“I want to just warn people that once he takes office — if he were to win — he doesn’t have to worry about re-election anymore,” Grisham said. “He will be about revenge. He will probably have some pretty draconian policies that go on. There were conversations a lot of times that people would say ‘that’ll be the second term,’ meaning we wouldn’t have to worry about re-election.”

Watch above, via ABC.

