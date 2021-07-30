Former President Donald Trump returned to attacking his political foe, Representative Liz Cheney, who has become a vocal opponent of the 45th president as well as a political pariah to the Trump-influenced version of today’s GOP.

Insulting his political rivals is nothing new for Trump, but complaining about how states run their local elections due to the manner in which someone could get primaried appears to be a new tactic.

The former president laced into “RINO State Legislators” in Wyoming who defeated a Run-Off election bill that would have seen Cheney go up against one single conservative candidate in a statement released Friday.

Trump’s full statement from the Save America PAC reads:

Voters in the Great State of Wyoming want clear majority winners in elections, and the only mechanism that accomplishes majority victors is a Run-Off Election, pitting the top two candidates against each other. Conservative Republicans in the Wyoming State Legislature like Senator Bo Biteman and Representative Chip Nieman led this effort. Unfortunately and sadly for Wyoming voters, RINO State Legislators stood in the way, defeating the Run-Off Election bills. The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!

Trump’s political power — and sway over a still sizeable base of support — is only worth anything if he can threaten to effectively primary members of his own party with the temerity to criticize his behavior and/or policy. Rep. Cheney has been extremely vocal in her disdain of the 45th president and is one of only two Republican members of the House of Representatives who are participating in the Select Committee investigation into the events of January 6th.

