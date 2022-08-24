Former Trump Press Secretary Slams Hillary as a ‘Megalomaniac’ Who ‘Hasn’t Conceded the Election and Wants to Be President Again’

Fox News co-host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave a description of Hillary Clinton that could just as easily apply to her former boss, Donald Trump.

McEnany even stated Clinton “wants to be president again,” but of course, she has never been president in the first place.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, McEnany and the eponymous host discussed Clinton’s new show with her daughter Chelsea Clinton on Apple TV.

Jesse Watters expressed concern that Clinton’s return to the spotlight could signal another presidential run.

“Maybe I’m paranoid, I probably am paranoid,” Watters said. “Is she setting herself up to wait in the wings in case Biden doesn’t run? I mean, she had the book out with her daughter. Now she’s got the show out with her daughter. Is this like a prelaunch relaunch?”

McEnany answered that Watters isn’t paranoid because she believes Clinton to be a power-hungry politician who allegedly doesn’t concede presidential elections she has lost.

“I know it’s portrayed as the biggest conspiracy theory since the last conspiracy theory,” she began. “However, I don’t think you’re wrong, Jesse.”

Trump’s former press secretary elaborated:

If there is anyone that we can say, megalomaniac maniac, addicted to power, thinks she should’ve been president, still essentially hasn’t conceded the election, and wants to be president again, it would be this woman. It would be Hillary Clinton. I’ve always said she’s the dark horse.

Clinton did concede the 2016 presidential race, and quite promptly. The man who defeated her took a different approach after he lost the 2020 election.

Rather than concede to his opponent, Trump repeated the false claim the election was stolen from him. After a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol because they believed that lie, Trump responded by continuing to say the election was rigged.

Watch above via Fox News.

