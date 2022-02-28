Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko lauded CNN on Monday, while appearing on the network, for being an “objective source of information” against Russian disinformation surrounding Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

While answering a question on New Day from co-host Brianna Keilar about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “mindset,” Poroshenko, who called Putin “a crazy person” and “a mad person,” remarked, “I want to thank CNN for the objective source of information as a contradiction against Russian information [on Ukraine].”

Poroshenko went on to praise the “hours” that Ukrainians have spent to defend their own country and expressed appreciation for Western support.

On Sunday, the European Union announced it would supply Ukraine for the first time with weapons including fighter jets in addition to other assistance. Over the weekend, the United States announced further defensive military aid to Ukraine.

Poroshenko mentioned the loses Russia has accumulated. Around 5,300 Russian troops have lost their lives, 191 tanks and 29 helicopters have been destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The Ukrainian figures are unclear.

Poroshenko slammed Putin for “attack[ing] kindergarten[s], universit[ies], schools [and] museums.”

“This is completely disastrous, but [Ukraine won’t] surrender,” he said.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine held talks along the Belarus-Ukraine border. It is unclear if the talks yielded any results.

Watch above, via CNN.

