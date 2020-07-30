Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer responded to the death of former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain on Fox News, warning that “it’s a reminder” to “take corona seriously” and wear a mask.

“He’s one of the nicest guys I ever met. He just had this affability, this kindness, this hearty big laugh about him,” said Fleischer to Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher on Thursday morning. “I mean he lit up rooms where he was. He’s just an enchanting man and it’s a reminder, Trace, to all of us: take corona seriously.”

“This virus, especially if you are elderly, if you have underlying conditions, it can kill you, and so people need to wear their mask,” Fleischer declared, adding, “They just need to do the sensible things. We need to be smart.”

Fleischer — who served as White House press secretary under former President George W. Bush — also said, “As a Black Republican, he was somebody that so many people could just turn to, look to, and say, ‘See, our ideas can be attractive across the board. We can be a party that’s growing.’ So you loved to hear Herman Cain’s voice amplifying the Republican message, and he did it so articulately.”

Cain’s death was announced on Thursday, prompting some political commentators to speculate that he caught the virus at President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally last month, where Cain was photographed without a mask on.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts shot back at the speculation, claiming everyone who attended the rally that would be in close proximity to the president had been tested for the virus beforehand.

Watch above via Fox News.

