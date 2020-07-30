Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts claimed former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain — who died this week from Covid-19 — couldn’t have been positive for the coronavirus on the day of President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally last month because all attendees who would be close to the president were tested.

Following Sandra Smith’s segment on the news of Cain’s death, Roberts said, “Sandra, if there’s just one other thing I could point out. At that Tulsa rally, everybody who was going to get close to the president — and that would have included Herman Cain, because I went through it myself — were tested for coronavirus disease.”

“They had a couple of tents that were set up outside the center there in Tulsa, and he would have tested negative at that point, otherwise he would not have been allowed into the rally,” Roberts claimed. “So, something happened between Tulsa and the 29th where he contracted the virus.”

“Not to say he got it at the rally. There were some staffers who showed positives, some secret service who showed positive, both prior to the rally and in the aftermath. Not to say that happened to Herman Cain, but it’s likely that he would have been negative for coronavirus on that day because he would have been tested,” Roberts concluded.

Some political commentators blamed Cain’s death on his attendance at President Trump’s Tulsa rally last month, posting photos of Cain without a mask on Thursday. Roberts’ assertion does not preclude the possibility that Mr. Cain became infected at the rally, a possibility that is also unproven.

Watch above via Fox News.

