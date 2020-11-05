Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo pushed several debunked conspiracy theories about votes in the 2020 presidential election on Thursday.

Early Thursday, the pro-Trump anchor linked to a tweet that alleged 100% of a batch of votes in Michigan went to Joe Biden, calling the claim “one of the many questionable issues” of the 2020 election.

Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo pushing an inane conspiracy theory about voter fraud that got debunked 24 hours ago https://t.co/6xahOuJsTH pic.twitter.com/GWErRlEOG4 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 5, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Bartiromo rounded up a series of debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote:

-4am dump/Wisconsin 65,000 votes 100% for Biden

-4am dump/Michigan 138,499 votes 100% 4Biden

-AZ poll workers forcing voters to use sharpies thereby invalidated ballots

-Trump leading in GA, NC, PA, WI, MI & they stop counting” before the vote fairy visits overnight… — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) November 5, 2020

The allegation of a sudden drop of more than 128,000 votes for Biden in Michigan — which was also pushed by Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Fox News on Wednesday — has been debunked, and revealed to have been the result of a typo.

The error went viral after being shared on Twitter by conservative commentator Matt Mackowiak, who was retweeted by President Donald Trump. Mackowiak later deleted the post and stated, “This tweet was taken and share honestly. I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county.”

This tweet was taken and share honestly. I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county. I have deleted the original tweet. pic.twitter.com/NXQINWDbEH — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

Bartiromo’s claim that those who used a Sharpie pen for their vote “invalidated ballots” has also been debunked.

In a statement, Arizona’s Maricopa County reassured voters that “sharpies do not invalidate ballots.”

“We did extensive testing on multiple different types of ink with our new vote tabulation equipment. Sharpies are recommended by the manufacturer because they provide the fastest-drying ink,” the statement explained.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors address election concerns from voters. Read the full letter below: pic.twitter.com/cAHgV5Krij — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 4, 2020

As for Bartiromo’s final claim, it is unclear what she is talking about: “Trump leading in GA, NC, PA, WI, MI & they stop counting” before the vote fairy visits overnight…”

