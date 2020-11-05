comScore

Fox Anchor Maria Bartiromo Pushes Multiple Debunked Conspiracy Theories About Election Results

By Charlie NashNov 5th, 2020, 1:58 pm

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo pushed several debunked conspiracy theories about votes in the 2020 presidential election on Thursday.

Early Thursday, the pro-Trump anchor linked to a tweet that alleged 100% of a batch of votes in Michigan went to Joe Biden, calling the claim “one of the many questionable issues” of the 2020 election.

In a subsequent tweet, Bartiromo rounded up a series of debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote:

The allegation of a sudden drop of more than 128,000 votes for Biden in Michigan — which was also pushed by Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Fox News on Wednesday — has been debunked, and revealed to have been the result of a typo.

The error went viral after being shared on Twitter by conservative commentator Matt Mackowiak, who was retweeted by President Donald Trump. Mackowiak later deleted the post and stated, “This tweet was taken and share honestly. I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county.”

Bartiromo’s claim that those who used a Sharpie pen for their vote “invalidated ballots” has also been debunked.

In a statement, Arizona’s Maricopa County reassured voters that “sharpies do not invalidate ballots.”

“We did extensive testing on multiple different types of ink with our new vote tabulation equipment. Sharpies are recommended by the manufacturer because they provide the fastest-drying ink,” the statement explained.

As for Bartiromo’s final claim, it is unclear what she is talking about: “Trump leading in GA, NC, PA, WI, MI & they stop counting” before the vote fairy visits overnight…”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: