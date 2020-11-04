As votes are counted in key battleground states and Joe Biden moves closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, the Trump campaign has ramped up its baseless claims that Democrats are stealing the election through voter fraud.

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis appeared on the Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Wednesday night to do just that. In the segment, she pushed a false story that went viral early Tuesday and ended up on President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed before it was eventually debunked.

The false story gained traction, in large part, thanks to a tweet by conservative commentator Matt Mackowiak, who screenshotted a page from election data company Decision Desk HQ that appeared to show Joe Biden receiving 100% of a newly counted batch of votes.

“An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+,” Mackowiak tweeted, sparking outrage from Trump supporters and drawing 20,000 retweets. The president himself retweeted the post.

But the screenshot was not evidence of “found votes,” or voter fraud, or Democrats trying to steal the election. It was a typo by Decision Desk HQ. After the story was debunked, Mackowiak deleted his tweet, noting “This tweet was taken and share honestly. I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county.”

Hours later, the debunked claim made it on the air on the top-rated program on cable news, as Jenna Ellis alleged voter fraud in Michigan.

“You have 138,000 votes that magically appear that are all 100% Biden votes,” she said.

“The the specific case you are referring to, where 100% of the votes, many votes, were cast for Joe Biden. That doesn’t seem plausible. Will those votes count?” Carlson asked.

“That’s what a lawsuit needs to determine,” Ellis said, adding that the Trump campaign wants to examine those ballots.

“100% of the ballots. 100% of anything ought to make you nervous because it’s probably a crock. And that does not seem believable to me,” Calrson said.

“Very suspicious,” Ellis said.

“You think!?” Carlson replied.

The Fox News host concluded his Wednesday night show with a segment lamenting that there are no consequences for cable news pundits who got the 2016 and 2020 election wrong.

“Why are they still on television?” Carlson asked. “And why are we still listening to them?”

