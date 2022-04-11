Investor Jeff Sica remarked on Monday that Elon Musk is either going to get Twitter to “conform” or will “burn it to the ground.”

This comes as Musk has decided not to join Twitter’s board of directors after all after becoming the social media company’s largest shareholder.

Appearing on Fox Business with Stuart Varney, Sica, the head of Circle Squared Alternative Investments, said:

To say I’m not the biggest Twitter fan in the world is probably a understatement. I actually pray daily for Twitter to go out of business. That was until Elon Musk bought his almost 10 percent share. Then I started to have this level of hope maybe he would turn Twitter a beacon of free speech. This, the events over the weekend, it was a full-time job this weekend following Elon Musk’s tweets and what I’ve come to the conclusion of is there’s going to be two scenarios that are going to unfold here. Either Elon Musk figuratively is going burn Twitter to the ground or he’s going to turn this sinking ship. So what I believe he is going to do is he is going to continue to complain. He is going to continue to speak his peace and try to get them to conform. If not, he’s going to go war against them and what that war is going to involve is holding his share position over their heads and he can bring this stock down if he chooses to.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com