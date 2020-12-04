White House official Peter Navarro baselessly claimed “the election was stolen” on Fox Business Friday, in response to a question about the transition.

There has been no evidence of voter fraud so widespread that it would change the election results, something even Bill Barr said this week.

Anchor Liz Claman asked Navarro about how he’s operating on the premise Trump would get a second term. That second term is not happening, much as the president would like to publicly claim otherwise, and Claman noted all the lawsuits being filed by the Trump legal team and other allies.

“Many of them have been outright rejected, in some cases by judges who President Trump had actually appointed,” she told Navarro. “Does anything change now three weeks later? Have you spoken with the transition team as you and the White House behind you are in a way ready to move on?”

Navarro insisted that “everything I’m seeing tells me that this election was stolen.”

Claman followed up on his baseless claim and asked, “Why do judges not see that, Peter? More than 24 judges do not see that.”

Navarro claimed there’s “strong issues of voter fraud,” pointed to an already-debunked story about suitcases.

“This is the immaculate deception on the American people,” Navarro actually declared.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

