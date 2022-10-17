Fox Business and CNBC Rivals Mingle as Fox Network Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell For 15th Anniversary

Fox Business and CNBC might be news competitors but that doesn’t mean stars from the two networks can’t get together for a friendly chat on the stock market floor.

Fox Business executives and on-air talent appeared at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Friday to host the bell ringing ceremony in celebration of the network’s 15 years on air.

The Nasdaq MarketSite studio in Times Square also happens to be where CNBC broadcasts Squawk Box, so Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin had a close encounter with their Fox Business counterpart even as they tried to host their show.

In one photo provided to Mediaite, Fox host Stuart Varney can be seen peeking in on Squawk Box from the street, drawing laughter from Kernen and Sorkin.

Varney, Charles Payne and Maria Bartiromo — herself a former CNBC host — were also spotted mingling with Sorkin and Kernen.

Always nice to see a glimpse of friendliness in the cutthroat world of cable news.

