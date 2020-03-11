Biden Campaign Rips Fox’s Ed Henry for Promoting Gaffe Fabricated By Team Trump: ‘Doing Trump’s Bidding’

The Joe Biden camp is blasting Fox News anchor Ed Henry for helping the Trump campaign smear Biden by grilling campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield about a supposed gaffe that was actually a deceptively-edited viral clip produced by the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign — along with verified supporters of Bernie Sanders — have been promoting a smear campaign against Biden using videos that are manipulated in a variety of ways, including just cutting Biden off in mid-sentence. That’s what the Trump campaign did when it tweeted a clip of Biden saying “Excuse me. We can only reelect President Trump.”

What Biden actually said was “We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign.”

It was that clip that Henry referenced when he asked Bedingfield to defend Biden’s fitness for office during an interview on Wednesday.

“I want to ask you about the videos that keep coming out,” Henry said, “Whether it was the one over the weekend where Joe Biden seemed to be struggling to talk about whether or not you should vote for him or Donald Trump’s reelection.”

Bedingfield correctly called it a “disgusting smear tactic,” causing an affronted Henry to ask “Hang on! How is it a smear tactic to ask you about a video where the vice president, in his own words, struggles to complete a sentence? How is that a smear tactic?”

It literally is the definition of a smear tactic, and if Henry didn’t know that, he should have. The video made news as the first post ever to be labeled “manipulated media” by Twitter.

And in perhaps the most perfect ending possible for this story, Henry was thanked for his troubles by becoming the star of another Trump campaign video, featuring Henry promoting the Trump campaign’s other smear.

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield was asked whether he is fit for office. She never said yes. Very telling… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OyBF9tB4BO — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 11, 2020

They didn’t cut Bedingfield off in mid-sentence, but they left out a whole lot.

Biden campaign National Press Secretary T.J. Ducklo said, in a statement to Mediaite, that Henry and Fox News are “doing Donald Trump’s bidding,” but that it will avail them nothing:

Who is surprised Fox News is doing Donald Trump’s bidding by treating a manipulated video clip like it’s real to smear the candidate the president fears most? It’s painfully transparent, and as we saw last night in Michigan where Vice President Biden won key Trump districts in a crucial swing state, it’s not going to work.

Watch the full exchange above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected].com