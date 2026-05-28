Congressman Predicts Trump Will Illegally Put His Face on New $250 Bill: ‘They’ll Just Go Ahead and Do It’

President Donald Trump is seeking to have his face put on a yet-to-be-minted $250 bill in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence this year. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown, are reportedly behind the push, complete with mockups of the potential currency.

And even though U.S. law prohibits living people from appearing on money, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) predicted that Trump will put his likeness on the bill anyway, even without Congress changing the law. At a press briefing on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent deflected a question about the bill, saying the matter is in Congress’s hands.

Hours later on The Arena on CNN, host Kasie Hunt asked Smith about the proposal.

“The Treasury secretary said, of course, the law says that nobody living can be on the money,” she said. “You have to be dead. He said that they’re gonna try to get Congress to change the law. Have you heard anything about that?”

“Frankly, that’s pure fascism,” the congressman replied. “You know, ‘My face has to be everywhere.’ And second, yeah, no, it’s illegal. Do I expect them to follow the law? No, I don’t. I mean, they’re supposedly asking us this session to change the Department of Defense to the Department of War. But again, they’ve already done that. So no, I’m sure Trump will print up his $250 bill just like he put his name on the money.”

Smith went on to note that Trump also placed his name on the Kennedy Center, despite the name of the venue being established by law.

“I fully expect that they’ll just go ahead and do it regardless of what Congress does,” Smith concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

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