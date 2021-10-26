Fox & Friends defended comedian Dave Chappelle Tuesday morning after the comedian released a video in which he called out the various forces that are ostensibly trying to “cancel” his career.

Some may be surprised to learn that a Fox News opinion show would defend Chappelle from his critics. Still, this sort of story is right in line with the dangers of “cancel culture” that has been fueling programming decisions at the conservative network for years.

Brian Kilmeade best summed up his take at the top of the segment when he said, “they came for conservatives, and they are getting comedians,” though it’s not clear who “they” is. (Somewhere, the grandchildren of Martin Niemöller are privately wincing.)

At issue is the criticism Chappelle received for numerous jokes about transgender people in his Netflix special The Closer, in which he said he’s on “Team TERF.” TERF is a term for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” groups. The most notable backlash came from Netflix itself, culminating in trans employees and allies staging a walkout in protest last week.

The comedian posted a video on Instagram Monday of him addressing the controversy at a recent show.

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees at Netflix, and I refused. That is not true,” Chappelle told the audience. “If they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we’re speaking about. I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

Fox & Friends lauded Chappelle for pushing back on the alleged canceling he is feeling. However, the fact that he posted a video on Instagram featured on the top-rated morning cable news show suggests that the controversial comedian is far from being canceled.

Watch above via Fox News.

