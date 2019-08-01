Despite co-hosting a show that aired attack ads against Barack Obama and gave a platform to conspiracies about the former president supposedly being a Muslim, the hosts of Fox & Friends insisted that the Obamas are “beloved” while pushing back against 2020 Democratic hopefuls who questioned the past administration’s record during Wednesday night’s DNC debate.

The hosts made the comments on Thursday morning during Fox & Friends‘ post-game analysis of the second DNC debate in Detroit — a segment they began by airing a clip of former Vice President Joe Biden being called out by Sen. Cory Booker over the less-than-progressive aspects of the Obama administration.

“You can’t have it both ways. You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not,” Booker said to applause while specifically questioning Obama’s record on immigration.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade responded to the clip by defending Biden and suggesting he should have told Booker that he is “proud of” the Obama administration’s immigration policies because they “followed the law.”

“He should be proud of the fact that he said if you have a Ph.D., we should give you an easier path to stay here,” Kilmeade added. “They jumped all over him for that.”

After playing an interview with a former Obama staffer who called the Democratic attacks against the former president “cringe-worthy,” Ainsley Earhardt said that she could not “believe there was a firing squad against Obama.”

“Obama’s approval rating amongst Democrats … is 97%. They love the Obamas,” the Fox News host continued, before saying of former First Lady Michelle Obama: “She is beloved around the world.”

During Obama’s time in office, Fox & Friends did not spend much time defending the former president. In 2012, several months before Obama ran for office for the last time, the show received significant backlash after airing their own four-minute, quasi attack ad highlighting all of the then-president’s purported policy failures and scandals.

During Obama’s first White House run, Fox & Friends aired a segment on the then-candidate attending an Islamic “madrassa” school as a child; host Steve Doocy claimed at the time that those schools supposedly “teach this Wahhabism” and “pretty much hate” Americans. After the segment, the Fox & Friends hosts failed to correct or question several callers who suggested Obama “doesn’t consider terrorists the enemy” and referred to him “a Muslim” on-air. (Obama had been a member of Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ for over two decades during the airing of the segment).

Watch above, via Fox News.

