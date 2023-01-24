Fox & Friends Goes All In on Blaming George Soros for Fox Weatherman Subway Attack

For the second day in a row, Fox & Friends strongly suggested it’s all George Soros’ fault that Fox meteorologist Adam Klotz was attacked on the subway.

Klotz was attacked over the weekend by a group of teenage delinquents when he tried to intervene in their harassment of an elderly man. Three of the teens were detained by the cops as they got off the subway, but they were released without charges as authorities investigated the incident.

As Fox & Friends discussed how Klotz must file a complaint against his attackers for charges to be brought against them, Steve Doocy referred to the New York Post’s Monday cover, which was featured on yesterday’s program as well. The cover shows Klotz’s battered face beneath a directive to an opinion piece pronouncing Soros “the most dangerous man in America” over his political donations.

Today's cover: Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz beaten on NYC subway train https://t.co/5ZgNSFTc4l pic.twitter.com/ROt43gyTdV — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2023

“They did a big takeout on how George Soros has spent $40 million of his money trying to elect Lefty DAs all over the country, Backing prosecutors who won’t prosecute,” Doocy hyped. “So far, he has got 75 prosecutors nationwide backed by Soros, and this particular New York Post article…It talked a little bit about how it’s hard to flip a legislature or change a law. But it’s easy to just elect one person who refuses to enforce the law.”

Doocy summed up this ultimate plan by Soros as “get prosecutors who don’t prosecute.” Brian Kilmeade suggested the RNC should counter Soros with strategic donations to Republicans. Then Fox & Friends ran a video of Joe Rogan calling Soros an “evil person” who “wants crime to flourish.”

“Yes, absolutely,” Kilmeade said in agreement. The show then returned to its graphic identifying the DAs who received various levels of financial backing from Soros.

