Joe Rogan Concludes George Soros is an ‘Evil Person’ After Talking With Texas Gov. Abbott: ‘It’s F*cking Terrifying’

Joe Rogan recently compared businessman George Soros to an “evil person” in a Batman movie after having a discussion about him with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with former CIA officer Mike Baker.

During their conversation, they discussed political donations and Soros’ name came into the picture.

“I had a conversation with the governor of Texas about him, with Greg Abbott, where he was explaining to me what George Soros does,” Rogan said.

“And it’s fucking terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist — whether it’s a DA or whatever, politician, and then funds someone who’s even further left than them to go against them,” Rogan added. “And just keeps moving it along. So he’s playing like a global game. And that he enjoys doing it.”

“Yeah. He enjoys doing it. But it is, it’s telling right? He understood early on where you wanted to seize power,” Baker replied.

Baker elaborated that Soros, and people like him, understand that real power is held at the state level.

“We sometimes think… a senator is — that’s the pinnacle of success. Well, it’s not really, you know, it’s the DAs and it’s the state level politicians. It’s like that’s where real change occurs and where things can happen. And before you know it, it’s like, what the fuck?” Baker said.

“Or real corrosion,” Rogan added.

“That’s what’s scary — that it seems like he funds corrosion. It’s like he wants these cities to fall apart. He wants crime to flourish. It’s almost like he’s an evil person in a Batman movie,” Rogan insisted.

“Well, he, I mean — he made his real fortune by almost busting the Bank of England, right? So he’s not — this guy is not, you know, he’s not out there for truth and justice,” Baker added.

When both Rogan and Baker discovered that Soros was 92 years old, they began to discuss his possible motives for being so actively involved in politics.

“You would think that if you had that much money, you’re 92 years old, you just wanna go fly fishing and sit on the deck and drink coffee and talk to your grandchildren. And just enjoy your life. But he apparently does not wanna do that,” Rogan said.

“He likes being the puppet master,” Baker replied. “Right? He likes pulling strings and he likes having that influence and that impact and I guess, you know what the hell.”

“But he’s uniquely public about it,” Rogan added. “That’s what’s fascinating. It’s like, this is all known information, right. That this guy is involved in all these different things that he has his hands in.”

In wrapping up the conversation, Rogan asked “What’s his end game? Like when does he — when does he wrap this fucking project up?”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

