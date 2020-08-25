Fox & Friends experienced a major league meltdown on Tuesday when conservative commentator Tammy Bruce and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile fought over the first night of the Republican National Convention.

It all started when Brian Kilmeade had the two on to discuss whether the first night demonstrated the diversity of speakers who’ve been called upon to boost President Donald Trump’s reelection. Brazile argued that the RNC’s message of Trump being a champion for all Americans is “just not true,” while Bruce touted the convention’s demonstration of Trump’s policy successes.

The conversation continued with Brazile arguing that Joe Biden has successfully connected with ordinary Americans, and that Republicans were “speaking to the choir” instead of telling a story of Trump’s triumphs. Bruce rebutted that characterization by accusing Democrats of being incapable of understanding the American people, and she eventually moved on to slam the Left for not doing more to condemn the violent and destructive protests that have occurred alongside the more peaceful protests for racial justice the country has seen recently.

Eventually, Brazile interrupted Bruce, saying, “It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence!” The two started to talk over each other as Brazile accused Bruce of ignoring America’s struggle with racial issues.

The sparring match went on as Kilmeade tried repeatedly to regain control — with little success — as Bruce said Brazile “doesn’t want an answer.” This continued until Kilmeade eventually called off the panel, cut away from both women and said to himself, “That’s not going well. Not too sure anybody benefited from that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

